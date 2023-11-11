INEC has improved in handling Bayelsa poll, says Diri

Governor Douye Diri of Bayelsa State has commended the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for the improvement in its handling of the governorship election in the state.

Diri, who spoke shortly after casting his vote at Ward 6 Unit 4 Kalaowei Owei in Sampou, Kolokuma-Opokuma Local Government Area of the state, expressed satisfaction with the seamlessness of the exercise.

Read also:Bayelsa guber: 5,368 result sheets lost in boat mishap

His words were, “I think this is an improvement over all the other elections in which I have participated. It’s very seamless and very fast, and if it continues like this, then I want to believe that INEC has improved not only their facilities but also the training of their men that are handling the process.

“We are still putting our ears to the ground as to what is happening in other polling units.

“But here (Sampou), I’m very satisfied with the process and the personnel that are handling the process.

‘In any case, what we ask for is a free process where the BVAS should be used, just as I have done here today. Accreditation should be done by BVAS across the state.”