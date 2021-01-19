Bayelsa Assembly debunks Diri’s impeachment rumour

Bayelsa State House of Assembly has debunked rumours that it was making moves to impeach Governor Douye Diri.

The state has been awash with rumoured moves by the lawmakers to impeach the Speaker, Abraham Ingobere in order to remove Governor Diri over alleged under financing of the House of Assembly.

Addressing journalists in the Assembly Complex on Tuesday, the Chairman, House Committee on Information, Tare Porri, representing Ekeremor Constituency 1, said the legislature had never contemplated impeaching the governor.

Porri described the rumour as unfounded saying the leadership of the House under the Speaker, Abraham Ingobere, was working hard in conjunction with Governor Diri to develop the state.

He stressed that the 24 members of House are working to deliver on their mandate and that the impeachment rumour was a distraction to the legislature, which is the most important arm in a democracy.

The former chairman of the Central Zone of the Ijaw Youth Congress (IYC) lamented that Bayelsa State and the Ijaw Nation are yet to recover from the impeachment of late Diepreye Alamieyeseigha 16 years ago in 2005.

According to him, the House is comfortable with its financial autonomy arrangement and denied insinuations that the impeachment rumour was orchestrated to get a share of the N38.4 billion Federal Government refund to the state.

In his words: “On the impeachment rumour being peddled against our Miracle Governor, on behalf of the Sixth Assembly under the leadership of Abraham Ingobere, we have never at any point contemplated carrying out any impeachment against the highly esteemed Miracle Governor of Bayelsa State.

“As a matter of fact, the said impeachment plan is unfounded, fictitious and it is targeted at destroying the hard working Sixth Bayelsa State House of Assembly.

“There is no feud between the Sixth Assembly and that of the executive … we have to warn those distracting or peddling unfounded rumours and accusing respected honourable members representing 24 constituencies.”