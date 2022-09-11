Bauchi Governor swears-in 6 new commissioners, 5 advisers

Bala Mohammed, Bauchi State governor, has sworn-in six newly appointed Commissioners and five Special Advisers.

The governor advised the newly appointed aides to work harmoniously with their respective Permanent Secretaries in order to enhance their performances and move the state forward in line with the focus and agenda of the administration.

Mohammed said that the appointments followed the resignation of some members of the State Executive Council (SEC) who contested and lost during the last primary election of the People Democratic Party (PDP).

The swearing-in ceremony was held at the new Banquet Hall of the Government House, where the news appointees were also assigned portfolios immediately after the oath-taking.

Read also: Why PDP governorship candidates visited Wike

The newly appointed Commissioners were Abdulkadir Ibrahim who returned as Commissioner Ministry of Works and Transport; Hajiya Zainab Baban Takko, Ministry of Commerce and Industries; Alhaji Adamu Babayo Gabarin, Ministry of information; Ahmed Aliyu Jalam, Ministry of Water Resource; Maryam Garba Bagel, Ministry of Power, Science and Technology as well as Dr Sabi’u Audu Gwalabe, Ministry of Health.

While the new Special Advisers are Gashon Daniel Danna, Sabo Sanusi Khalifa, Babayo Muhammad and Abubakar Bello Nawaila

Speaking on behalf of the new appointees, the Commissioner of Works and Transport, Abdulkadir Ibrahim thanked the Governor for finding them worthy of the appointment among many other eminently qualified people across the state.

Abdulkadir expressed their commitment to making positive contributions in the formulation of policies that would improve the quality of life and standard of living of the citizens.