Bagudu inspires us to deliver our mandate – APC Governors

Governors of the All Progressives Congress (APC), said they have been inspired by Abubakar Bagudu, their chairman, to come up with initiatives to ensure that the party remained focused on delivering on its mandate to change Nigeria.

The Governors under the auspices of the Progressive Governors Forum (PGF), said this in a message of felicitation to Bagudu, who is the Governor of Kebbi State on his 60th birthday anniversary.

PGF in a statement signed by Yahaya Bello, the treasurer and Governor of Kogi State, commended his chairman for his leadership, vision and painstaking commitment to the development of the APC.

“Under the leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari, we acknowledge your initiatives to ensure sustained unity among our team of Progressive Governors.

“We rejoice with Sen. Abubakar Atiku Bagudu on this special day. We also reaffirm our commitment to continue to work with the Federal Government under the leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari GCFR to roll out programmes that would strengthen the capacities of our governments to create jobs, fight insecurity, stimulate economic activity, reduce inequality and diminish poverty in Nigeria,” PGF said.

Similarly, the Forum felicitated with the Governor of Nasarawa State, Abdullahi Sule as he marked his 62nd birthday, extolling his vision and commitment to a united prosperous Nigeria.

PGF chairman, Bagudu in a statement acknowledged Sule’s contributions to the team of Progressive Governors through his insightful and resolute inputs to the processes of managing governance in Nasarawa State as well as at the national level.

“As Governor of Nasarawa State, through all the development initiatives being implemented by your APC-led government, you represent the shining light of our politics,” the forum said.