APC group to make party ungovernable in 2022 if convention date not set

There is impending crisis that would rock the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the early part of 2022, making it ungovernable for the leadership.

This is as a group known as Progressive Mandate Movement (PMM) threatened to launch an aggressive operation #OCCUPYAPCNATIONALSECRETARIAT to force the party leaders to do the right thing if details of the planned National Convention is not made public before January 5.

The group also challenged Governor Mai Mala Buni-led Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) to ensure that party’s national convention does not fail to hold by 5th of February, 2022.

PMM further demanded immediate release of processes leading to the national convention, adding that if nothing is done by January 5th, 2022, the National Secretariat will be made ungovernable for the CECPC.

The group made these demands in a statement released to journalists in Abuja on Sunday and signed by its National Coordinator, Abdullahi Mohammed, and the Secretary, Adekunle Fijabi.

The statement claimed that President Muhammadu Buhari had wanted the APC National Convention to hold in December 2021 but due to appeal by the Buni’s CECPC, the presidency alluded to February 2022.

PMM, which claimed to be a foundational group of APC, called on the CECPC not to prolong the date a day beyond February 5.

“For some of our current leaders who were there during the merger process that led to formation of APC, this organization has always been in the forefront of upholding the progressive ideology of our party and we will not stop at this critical period.

“The delay in conducting the overdue APC national convention is already giving the opposition Peoples Democratic Party some advantages, making it look like nobody is in charge of the governing party.

“We, therefore, call on Governor Mai Mala Buni-led National Caretaker Committee not to go beyond February 5 to hold our party’s National Convention.

“This group is in possession of the instructions given to the Caretaker Committee by the Presidency and we appeal to the CECPC to respect our leader and President Muhammadu Buhari by releasing to the public all the necessary information concerning the forthcoming National Convention.

“We made bold to say that we do not have another party and we will not allow our leaders to make mistake that will eventually cause us to lose elections in 2023,” the statement said.