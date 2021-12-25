Nat’l development plan will spur economic growth – APC

The All Progressives Congress (APC) says the National Development Plan (NDP) 2021-2025 launched by President Muhamadu Buhari will spur economic growth leveraging science, technology and innovation.

The ruling party said the plan would consolidate the implementation of ongoing major infrastructure and other development projects across the country and open up economic opportunities for Nigerians.

APC stated this in a message to Nigerians on the occasion of this year’s Christmas to commemorate the birth of Jesus Christ.

John Akpanudoedehe, national secretary APC Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) in a statement urged all to use the joyful season to give and show love to our fellow men, particularly the needy and vulnerable among us.

He also called for prayers and support to the nation’s selfless security and other essential services massively deployed around the country to ensure safe travel and yuletide festivities.

“We assure citizens of President Muhammadu Buhari government’s capacity, intent and urgency to check and contain all criminalities so that Nigerians can go about their legitimate activities across the country safely.

“As we visit and celebrate with family, friends and loved ones, the APC urges all to be mindful of the COVID-19 global pandemic, particularly the recent wave of the omicron variant. We encourage citizens to take the widely available vaccines and adhere to public health protocols in order to halt the spread of the virus.

“The polity is rife with assorted views on the 2021 Electoral Act Amendment bill. For us in the APC, we remain solidly-committed and support constitutionally permitted as well as practical innovations and processes that will improve the transparency and credibility of Nigeria’s electioneering processes and internal democracy, specifically the nomination of political party candidates,” Akpanudoedehe noted.