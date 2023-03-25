ATTWON congratulates Sanwo-Olu on re-election for second term

The Association of Travel and Tourism Writers of Nigeria (ATTWON) led by Ayo Omotoso has congratulated Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on his recent victory at the polls, through which he clinched his second term ticket as declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission ( INEC).

ATTWON, made up of media professionals from both the print and electronic media platforms, was registered by the CAC in 2016 to promote tourism activities across the country while also proffering solutions on related issues.

According to Omotoso, “We are not just supporting the governor for the sake of it. We have taken a look at the tourism infrastructural development in the state as led by the Commissioner, Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture, Akinbile-Yusuf, and we are proud to state that he has done excellently well.

“Apart from celebrating the World Tourism Day in 2022, the government has done great by spreading the impact of tourism down to the grassroots.

“The governor’s vision to develop tourism components particularly the recent Blue Monorail unveiling as part of his administration’s THEMES Agenda is worthy of commendation.

“We are not surprised therefore, that Governor Sanwo-Olu was recognised the Asian-African Chamber of Commerce and Industry for his developmental strides in the sector.”

ATTWON president says that with such achievements in addition to what have been achieved so far in the critical sectors such as education, healthcare delivery, agriculture, transportation over the past four years the governor is well positioned to move Lagos State to the next level.

He added: “We want to charge him to find the means and avenue to fix all the inter-state roads. This will curb unnecessary traffic jams in Lagos State.”

He has therefore, asked for cooperation from all the stakeholders to take the Centre of Excellence to the dreams of becoming the economic hub of the African continent.