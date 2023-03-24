Guber poll: Okowa raises alarm over plans to destroy electoral materials

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State , on Saturday, raised the alarm that some people were planning to destroy electoral materials in some parts of the state during the governorship and state Houses of Assembly elections.

Okowa raised the alarm in an interview with journalists shortly after casting his vote at ward ll, unit 17 in the premises of Eghoma Primary School, Owa-Alero, Ika North-East Local Government Area of the state.

He called on security agencies in the state to be on red alert with a view to apprehending those plotting to distort the electoral process

According to him, there was an information that some people were, also, trying to impersonate the military and the police by putting on their uniforms, adding that the security agencies were on the look out for such persons.

“There were lots of intelligence gathered across the state on people planning to destroy electoral materials and the security agencies have to be on red alert.

“I hope that our people across the state would try to understand. But we have also asked that where people have their voters cards and they are moving, they could try to ease that restriction,” he said.

He also said that the security agencies should ensure that vehicles are searched because the restriction was actually for vehicular movement.

While saying that he had just cast his vote, the governor disclosed that everything about the election in his polling unit was working perfectly, adding that the capture was quickly done in a seamless process.

“But to go beyond this, I have been talking to security agencies across and there are a few issues concerning persons not being able to get to their polling units because of the restrictions.

“We hope that it will lighten up very soon. It is unfortunate and I hope that our people will bear with the security agencies.

“But beyond that, from the reports we are getting thus far, everywhere is very peaceful and we thank our security agencies for this.

“I am sure people know that there is still a lot of time. It is just about 10am. I believe that a lot of people are still going to come out. So, we still have about four to five hours for people to cast their votes,” Okowa said.

Speaking further, he said there was no doubt that there were challenges in the electoral process that took place on February 25th, because, according to him, the whole world was promised that there was going to be a transmission of results in accordance with the Electoral Act.

“Unfortunately, He said, INEC told the world that their server was down that morning and that they could not transmit results, a development that created doubt in the entire process of that election held on February 25th.

Well, the election is already a subject for the court to decide but I hope that INEC is able to stay credible in this current electoral process so that Nigerians may have confidence in this.

“But for the February 25th election, majority of Nigerians do not have confidence in that because it was an election in which a very important aspect of the Electoral Act was ignored which obviously led to the manipulations we all suspect.

“But we have been promised again that the BVAS will work and that there will be transmission of results in this current election.

“We hope that they do not come back to give us any more reasons why the results are not transmitted from the polling units.

“Of course, you expect that a lot of people who are feeling disenfranchised from the last election may sit back home. But that is not the best thing.

“The best reaction is actually to come out and cast your votes once again and try to defend the votes. I call on all Nigerians to come out enmasse and cast their votes.

“You don’t see something going wrong and you sit back to allow it go completely wrong. You take the bull by the horn, cast your votes and even defend it the more,” he added.