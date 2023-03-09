Okowa didn’t threaten to sack council bosses over failure to deliver PDP candidates – Aniagwu

Charles Aniagwu, Delta State commissioner for information, on Wednesday said that Ifeanyi Okowa, the state governor, had not threatened to sack anybody if they failed to deliver Sherriff Oborevwori, the gubernatorial candidate of the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the state House Assembly candidates, in this Saturday election.

Speaking to newsmen in Asaba, Aniagwu said that in an election such as this, the governor would not even give such directive let alone asking anybody to face the consequence.

He recalled that the chairmen were elected by their people.

“The only thing Governor Okowa did was to swear them into office. Apart from Ikah North where he was able to cast his ballot, he was not able to vote in the rest of the 24 LGAs of the state. Even in Ikah North East, he does not have the constitutional right to threaten to remove him but can only appeal to the electorate to vote for the party,” he said.

“It is a lie from the pit of hell,” Aniagwu said, adding that there was no iota of truth in the allegation even as he described Okowa as a thorough-breed democrat.

He berated Ovie Omo-Agege, the deputy Senate president and the APC governorship candidate, for not campaigning on facts.

Aniagwu, a chieftain of the PDP in the state, accused the opposition APC of spreading lies against the state government and for not basing its campaigns on facts.

He also accused the APC of planning to rig the Saturday 11 governorship and House of Assembly election and appealed to the heads of the police, the army and other security operatives to call their subordinates in Delta State to order and allow the will of the people to prevail.

He posited that the essence of democracy was free choice and asked that Omo-Agege should not be allowed to derail it.

He urged Deltans to reject the APC, saying the party has nothing to offer the good people of Delta State.

While saying that the Saturday election is very crucial as it affects the very existence of all Deltans and residents in the state, Aniagwu asserted that “a vote for APC is to subscribe to political slavery.”

According to him, “Omo-Agege does not believe in power shift in Delta State neither does he believe in the unity and oneness of Delta State.”

Aniagwu also observed that Delta State APC was very ashamed of the abysmal performances of the party at the centre.

He, however, said that PDP’s Oborevwori has the legacy projects of Okowa to campaign with.

“He is more liberal-minded than Omo Agege who is known for his clannish nature,” Aniagwu said.