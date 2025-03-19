Nigeria’s Attorney General and Justice Minister, Prince Lateef Fagbemi, vigorously defended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s declaration of a state of emergency in Rivers State during a press conference held at the State House in Abuja on Wednesday, 19 March 2025.

The emergency declaration, which was announced on Tuesday, resulted in the suspension of Governor Sim Fubara, his deputy, and the entire State House of Assembly amid an escalating political crisis and security concerns.

“The events in Rivers State started long ago, and he tried to intervene many times,” Fagbemi explained, emphasising that the President’s action was prompted by threats to national security and the economy, particularly the vandalisation of oil pipelines.

Fagbemi cited a 28 February 2025 Supreme Court judgement that found the governor had committed “breaches of the Constitution” and was “acting like a despot.” According to the Attorney General, the Court concluded that “there is no Government” in Rivers State—a determination he described as “very serious and very weighty allegations.”

The political crisis reportedly began in late 2023 when the governor allegedly “demolished and brought down the House of Assembly” and subsequently operated with only “three or four members” whom he “harboured” and “gave preferential treatment.” Fagbemi noted that 14 months later, there had been “no effort to rebuild the House of Assembly.”

When questioned about the legality of suspending elected officials, Fagbemi was unequivocal: “The action of the President is the effect of a fundamental cause. What was the cause? The governor and members of the House of Assembly.”

The Attorney General acknowledged that the emergency declaration might be seen as a “compromise” that saved the governor from impeachment proceedings that had reportedly begun. “If normalcy returns, Fubara Sim may come in. But for now, it could be a compromise,” he stated.

Fagbemi dismissed allegations that FCT Minister Nyesom Wike, the former governor of Rivers State and a political rival to Fubara, had influenced the President’s decision. “Where do you put the Minister of FCT in this case?” he asked rhetorically.

The emergency declaration has been forwarded to the National Assembly, which must approve it by a two-thirds majority within 48 hours for it to remain valid. A sole administrator is expected to be appointed to manage the state’s affairs during the emergency period.

