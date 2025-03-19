In Nigeria, several states have undergone a state of emergency due to security challenges, political instability, or natural disasters

A state of emergency is a governmental declaration that temporarily increases executive powers in response to a crisis, often suspending certain laws and rights.

Here are states that have experienced a ‘state of emergency’

1. Plateau State (2004)

On May 18 2004, former President Olusegun Obasanjo declared a state of emergency in Plateau State due to prolonged ethnic and religious violence, particularly between Christian and Muslim communities. The conflict resulted in significant casualties and displacement. The governor, Joshua Dariye, was suspended, and retired Major General Chris Alli was appointed as the sole administrator of the state to restore peace.

2. Ekiti State (2006)

In October 2006, President Olusegun Obasanjo declared a state of emergency in Ekiti State following a political crisis that led to the impeachment of Governor Ayodele Fayose. Accusations of corruption and governance failures created a tense atmosphere, necessitating the suspension of democratic structures. A retired military officer, Tunji Olurin, was appointed as the sole administrator until normalcy was restored.

3. Adamawa, Borno, and Yobe States (2013-2015)

The most extensive state of emergency in Nigeria’s history occurred under President Goodluck Jonathan in May 2013. It affected Adamawa, Borno, and Yobe States due to the escalating Boko Haram insurgency. The Islamist militant group was responsible for widespread violence, bombings, and abductions. The declaration allowed for increased military intervention, curfews, and restrictions to combat terrorism. The emergency rule was extended multiple times until 2015, when a new administration took over.

5. Rivers State ( 2025)

On March 18, 2025 President Bola Tinubu declared a state of emergency in Rivers State following the protracted political crisis in the state. Tinubu made the proclamation during a nationwide broadcast on Tuesday, suspending Governor Siminalayi Fubara; his deputy Ngozi Odu; and all the members of the House of Assembly for six months. The president nominated Vice Admiral Ibokette Ibas (rtd) as administrator to take charge of the affairs of the state for the first six months.

