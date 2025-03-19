President Bola Tinubu on Wednesday, swore in Ibok-Ete Ibas, as the Military Administrator of Rivers State.

Recall that the President had on Tuesday named the former Chief of Naval Staff as the Military Administrator of Rivers State, following the declaration of a State of Emergency in the State.

Ibas, 64, was born in Nkan, Cross Rivers State, in September 1960. He began his primary education at Nko Primary School, Nko, in 1966 and completed it at Big Qua Primary School, 1971, in Calabar.

He then proceeded to the prestigious Hope Waddell Training Institute Calabar from 1972 to 1976.

Read also: Who is Ibok-Ete Ibas, the new administrator for Rivers State?

Ibas, joined the Nigeria Defense Academy in 1979 and retired in 2021, after a meritorious career that saw him climbed to the highest rank of Chief of Naval Staff.

The swearing in was performed by President Tinubu in the presence of Lateef Fagbemi, Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice.

The President, while declaring the State of Emergency in Rivers State on Tuesday, said Ibas will take over the administration of the state for the next six months.

The President also states that although the Administrator will not make new laws, all his plans and policies will be submitted to the Federal Executive Council FEC for approval.

Share