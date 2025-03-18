Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ekwe Ibas (Rtd), a former chief of naval staff, has been appointed as the administrator of Rivers State following the declaration of a state of emergency by President Bola Tinubu.

The president made this decision in his address to the nation on Tuesday, suspending Governor Sim Fubara, his deputy, Ngozi Odu, and all members of the state house of assembly for six months over lingering political crises in the state.

Ibas born on September 27, 1960, in Nko, Cross River State, is a distinguished Nigerian naval officer with a career spanning over four decades. He served as the 22nd Chief of Naval Staff (CNS) of the Nigerian Navy from July 13, 2015, to January 29, 2021. He also served as Nigeria’s ambassador to Ghana.

Educational background

Ibas commenced his education at Nko Primary School and completed it at Big Qua Primary School in 1971. He attended Hope Waddell Training Institute from 1972 to 1976 and then the School of Basic Studies in Ogoja between 1977 and 1979. In 1979, he entered the Nigerian Defence Academy as part of the 26 Regular Course, commissioning as a Sub-Lieutenant on January 1, 1983.

His professional military education includes courses at INS Venduruthy in India, the 301 Primary Flying Training School in Kaduna, the Armed Forces Command and Staff College in Jaji, the Marine Corps University in Quantico, Virginia, and the National Defence College in Islamabad, Pakistan. He also holds a master’s degree in Defence and Strategic Studies from Quaid-i-Azam University in Islamabad.

Naval career

Throughout his service, Ibas held various key positions within the Nigerian Navy. Early in his career, he served on vessels such as NNS Ruwan Yaro, NNS Obuma, and NNS Aradu. He later became the executive officer of NNS Siri, NNS Ekun, and NNS Ambe between 1993 and 1996.

His leadership roles included commanding officer of the Nigerian Navy Underwater Warfare School, commanding officer of the Forward Operating Base Ibaka, Naval provost marshal, principal staff officer to the CNS, command operations officer at Western Naval Command, commander of the Naval Air Base in Ojo, chief staff officer at Naval Training Command, chief of administration at Naval Headquarters, Navy secretary, flag officer commanding Western Naval Command, chief of logistics, and group managing director/CEO of Nigerian Navy Holdings Limited. His tenure as chief of naval staff began on July 13, 2015, following his appointment by former President Muhammadu Buhari. He was also appointed as Nigeria’s ambassador to Ghana by Buhari at the end of his military career in 2021.

Awards and decorations

In recognition of his service, Ibas has received numerous awards, including the Silver Jubilee Medal, ECOMOG Medal, Forces Service Star, Meritorious Service Star, Distinguished Service Star, and the General Service Star. He is also a recipient of the Commander of the Order of the Federal Republic (CFR), conferred in October 2022 by former President Muhammadu Buhari.

Professional affiliations and personal life

Ibas is affiliated with professional organisations such as the Nigerian Institute of International Affairs and the Nigerian Institute of Management. He is married to Theresa Ibas, and they have three children. His personal interests include reading, watching documentaries, and playing golf.

With his extensive experience and leadership within the Nigerian Navy, Ibas is expected to maintain peace and order in his role as the administrator of Rivers State in the next six months.

