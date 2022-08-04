Atiku,Wike set up committee to resolve differences

There are indications that the face off between the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar and Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, may soon be resolved as the two principal actors met behind closed doors to resolve their differences, on Thursday.

BusinessDay gathered that the meeting which was brokered by the former Minister of Information, Jerry Gana, took place at the Asokoro residence of Jerry Gana, who had served as the director deneral of Wike Campaign team.

A source close to the meeting informed BusinessDay that both parties agreed to resolve their differences and set up a committee made up of their representatives that will work out the way forward.

“Only the three of them met and agreed to set up a committee made up of nomination of equal members, to work out modalities for peace to reign,” the source said.

This will be the first meeting between Abubakar and Wike, since the PDP Presidential candidate announced Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa as his running mate.

“It’s a very good sign for the PDP and what the party is hoping to do in the 2023 election and it’s a very good sign for Nigerians because Nigerians are earnestly awaiting for the major characters to resolve their issue,” BusinessDay’s source said.

“If the PDP is expected to wrestle power from the APC, they have to do that as a united front. That they are even meeting face-to-face now is the beginning of the end of the resolution of the issues.”

He noted that the meeting was cordial and it was a good sign, adding that “it was a face-to-face to signal the new direction.”

The acrimony created by the feud had not only fragmented the party membership, but has also threatened the cohesion of the party which had acted like as one prior to the June presidential primary.