Atiku / Wike rift: PDP’s BoT to meet Wednesday – Jibrin

The Chairman, of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Board of Trustees, (BoT), Walid Jibrin on Monday said the BoT will meet on Wednesday to consider far reaching recommendations to restore peace in the party.

This will be first time such a high-ranking organ of the party will formerly meet at that level, with the aggrieved PDP members, especially Governor Nyesom Wike, over the crises that erupted after the choice of Atiku Abubakar’s running mate, was announced in June.

Jibrin, in a statement he personally signed on Monday, expressed concern over the rifts that has trailed the party’s primary election that produced Atiku Abubakar as the party’s Presidential Candidate and the appointment of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta state as the vice presidential candidate.

The BoT Chairman noted that the development has caused “ unnecessary confusion among some pdp members”

He however assured that the party is united, adding that “ I point out very strongly that there is no any problem as being envisaged by some people in our great party the PDP”

He noted that despite the insinuations, the party’s challenges was nothing, compared with the crises rocking the All Progressive Congress ( APC) over the Muslim – Muslim ticket

“ I want to assure everyone that all plans are on ground to bring all members together as one and united, as what is happening in pdp can never be compared with the situation in Apc especially with their plans in trying to bring Religious issues of Muslim-Muslim President and Vice President.”

He disclosed that some groups are already coming up with efforts to solve the issues around Governor Okowa’s emergence as vice-president candidate of the party.

The latest group, according to him, “include some former governors of the party and the current governors, some BoT members and elders including prof Jerry Gana the chief spokesman of the group of Governor Nyesom Wike.

He noted that several others, including Ibrahim Dankwambo, the former Governor Gombe state, as well as the Governors of Enugu and Abia states and former Governor Ibrahim idris of kogi state, have also intervened in the rifts

“The aim of the group is to reconcile the aggrieved, especially, Wike,

“Interestingly the BoT the highest advisory body and the conscience of the party is meeting on Wednesday 3rd August to discuss the issues accordingly by coming up with strong recommendations with the special committee for the special reconciliation of aggrieved members especially, Governor Wike

“After the BoT meeting, we will meet with Atiku and Wike and all aggrieved members and all past presidential Aspirants. It is my prayers as Chairman of BoT that the pdp will remain strongest and win all elections in 2023”.