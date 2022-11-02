Atiku will lead Nigeria to economic prosperity, stability – Southwest PDP

A coalition of youths in the Southwest geo-political zone of the country under the auspices of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Youth Alliance has said that only Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of PDP has the capacity and intellect required to restructure the nation’s ailing economy.

The PDP youths, who mobilised and converged hundreds of youths in the geo-political zone on Akure, Ondo State Capital on Monday, decried the current economic woes allegedly caused by the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), saying the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and its presidential candidate should be given chance once again in 2023 to put the economy back on prosperity and stability mode.

Addressing the gathering of youths at an event tagged, “2023 Rescue Nigeria Project” in Akure, Folorunso Makinde, the Ondo State PDP youth leader and the co-ordinator of the group in the state, described Atiku Abubakar, presidential candidate of PDP as an experienced politician that is capable of leading Nigeria to economic recovery.

He said, “We are presently in a mess as a result of the misrule of the Buhari-led Administration. The All Progressives Congress (APC) Administration has landed us into economic and security challenges. Lives and properties are no longer secured in this country.

Read also: Osinbajo presides over FEC meeting

“I am calling on my fellow youths in the South-West zone to support the Atiku/Okowa ticket. It is a ticket that will lead us to economic stability.”

Earlier, Kolapo Eleka, former deputy governor of Ekiti State, who was the special guest of honour at the event, urged youths to rise up and deliver Atiku Abubakar as the next president of Nigeria, saying the former vice president would turn things around for the good if elected.

Meanwhile, the event which had in attendance Micheal Ogunsina, Oyo State Youth leader; Sunkanmi Oyejide, Ogun State Youth leader; Donald Amerijoye, Ekiti State Youth leader; and Dare Agboola, Lagos State Youth leader, featured the presentation of Southwest PDP Youth Ambassador award to Ayo Idowu.

Presenting the award to Ayo Idowu, Aruwa Ismaila, the North Central Zonal Youth leader, described the recipient as a hardworking young man and successful businessman, who had contributed immensely to youth development programmes in Nigeria.