Osinbajo presides over FEC meeting

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Wednesday presided over the hybrid meeting of the Federal Executive Council (FEC).

The Vice President is presiding over the meeting as President Muhammadu Buhari proceeded on a two-week medical trip to the United Kingdom (UK) on Monday.

The Cabinet meeting is also being attended by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation ( SGF) Boss Mustapha and the Chief of Staff to the President, Ibrahim Gambari.

Read also: The implications of global minimum tax on company tax revenue of developing countries

Others include the Ministers of Youths and Sports Development, Sunday Dare, Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, FCT, Mohammed Bello and Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, as well as Minister of State for Health, Olorunnimbe Mamora

The Federal Executive Council had over the years served as Nigeria’s highest policy-making body comprising Ministers representing the 36 states of the federation.

The meeting which is conducted virtually on weekly basis, has some of the ministers join from the various offices.