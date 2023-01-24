Atiku promises to unify, restructure Nigeria

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has promised to unify Nigeria, revamp the economy and address insecurity.

Atiku, who was in Yenagoa, the Bayelsa State capital, Monday in continuation of his presidential campaign, was welcomed by a mammoth crowd at the Ox-Bow Lake Pavilion.

He said Bayelsa has voted PDP since 1999, produced a president, governors and the state and the party are the same.

Atiku restated his commitment to restructuring and resource control. He appealed for support and understanding, saying he will give the people a sense of belonging.

He lamented that the nation has never been so divided assuring he will address the education system.

Ifeanyi Okowa, the PDP vice-presidential candidate, urged the Niger Delta to deliver its five million votes, stressing this is the best opportunity to remedy the situation in Nigeria.

“With Atiku and I, we will be able to change the story in Nigeria. Atiku is the only candidate who has remained committed to restructuring,” he stated.

Iyorchia Ayu, the national chairman of the party, received 1,263 decampees from the All Progressives Congress (APC) led by former member of the House of Representatives, Warman Ogoriba, who said, “We went astray.”

Udom Emmanuel, chairman of the PDP Presidential Campaign Council and Akwa Ibom State governor, assured that Atiku will remove fuel queues and address environmental degradation among other things.

Douye Diri, the Bayelsa State governor, described Atiku as the only candidate who believes in resource control and restructuring, which the Ijaw people want.

Diri said PDP will not fail again as all the women and youths are behind the Atiku/Okowa ticket while pointing out that the introduction of BIVAS will address the issue of violence which characterised past elections in the state.

Solomon Agwanana, the PDP state chairman, said the people of Bayelsa were aware that Nigeria has slipped into a mess under the APC-led Federal Government.

“Our hearts are with the incoming president as he understands the heartbeat of the country”, Agwamana said.

Meanwhile, the APC presidential campaign moved to Bauchi State on Monday, with President Muhammadu Buhari leading the team.

Buhari, who inaugurated the campaign, presented the APC flag to Bola Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the party, Sadiq Abubakar, governorship candidate in the state, before leaving the podium, as he could hardly be heard due to a faulty public address system.

Abdullahi Adamu, the national chairman of the APC, urged supporters of the party to remain committed and work for its victory at the polls.

Also, Simon Lalong, the director-general, Tinubu-Shettima Presidential Campaign Council, expressed satisfaction with the large turnout of party loyalists at the event.