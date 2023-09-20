Atiku, Obi tackle Tinubu’s election victory in Supreme Court

Abubakar Atiku, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and Peter Obi, the candidate of the Labour Party (LP) have appealed the judgment of the election petition tribunal that upheld the election of President Bola Tinubu.

In a 35-ground notice of appeal submitted on Tuesday, Atiku’s legal team insisted that the tribunal made a “serious error” in its ruling.

The notice of appeal, which was filed by Atiku’s lead counsel, Chris Uche, requested the Supreme Court to overturn all of the tribunal’s findings and conclusions because they do not accurately represent the foundations of his petition.

The former vice president argued that the tribunal erred in law by failing to annul the presidential election held on February 25, 2023, on the grounds of non-compliance with the Electoral Act 2022.

He claimed that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) conducted the election based on “serious and gross misrepresentation” violating the Electoral Act 2022 principles, relying on the “doctrine of legitimate expectation.

In its appeal, the LP challenged the decision of the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal( PEPT) that dismissed its application challenging the declaration of President Tinubu as the winner of the February 25 presidential election.

Recall that Justice Abba Mohammed, who read the ruling against the LP’s petition, stated that the petitioners made generic allegations of irregularities against the respondent without specifying the polling units, amongst the several reasons adduced for throwing out the petition

The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear the appeal next week.