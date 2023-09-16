Peter Obi to file appeal at Supreme Court Tuesday

The Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the last general election, Peter Obi, is said to have concluded plans to approach the Supreme Court following the recent verdict of the Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal (PEPT).

BusinessDay gathered that Yunusa Tanko, spokesperson of Peter Obi-Datti Presidential Campaign Council, disclosed that Obi’s legal team may file an appeal at the Supreme Court on Tuesday.

Obi is also said to be going to the Apoex Court with the same legal team that represented him at the PEPT.

Tanko and the National Legal Adviser of LP, Kehinde Edun, revealed this to reporters.

“I just confirmed that we have not filed the appeal. That will be done between now and Tuesday.

“We are also not seeking to engage or tweak our team of lawyers,” Tanko said.

Edun said: “We have not filed the appeal yet because we are still within the time frame.

“It will be done any moment from now. our legal team is still intact. They are some of our best hands.

“There is no reason to change them since we do not doubt their capabilities.”

Peter Obi’s petitions challenging the victory of Bola Tinubu at the 2023 Presidential election was struck out by the Tribunal sitting in Abuja.

The LP presidential candidate has since announced that he would challenge the tribunal judgement at the apex court.