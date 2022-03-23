Atiku declares for 2023 presidential race [FULL DECLARATION SPEECH]
...says 2023 election referendum
Atiku Abubakar, former vice president of Nigeria has declared his intention to contest for the 2023 Presidential election on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).
Atiku made his declaration Wednesday at the International Conference Centre in Abuja, disclosing that he was in the race to rescue Nigeria which has become a sinking ship.
He said the 2023 general election is not just usual polls but a referendum when Nigerians will decide whether “we want greatness or continuous destruction. It is a choice between two paths, the power of unity and progress, or the power of division and backwardness. We need a new kind of leadership.”
Atiku said his presidency would focus on five key areas which are; unity of Nigeria, security, economy, education and devolution of more powers to the federating units.
“Since the Civil War Unity of Nigeria has never been threatened as it is today. Nigerians are losing hope in the oneness of this country. My fellow Nigerians, I am the unifier that is coming in to bind the broken union.
“The APC administration has failed in its fundamental responsibility of protecting the lives and properties of Nigeria. The most significant human right is the right to life, which has not been protected under the current APC administration. Our military forces are fighting on the front lines, without the equipment and morale,” Atiku said.
Atiku’s declaration speech
As one people with one future we will be one country – Atiku Abubakar’s mission to rescue Nigeria