2023: Joseph Yobo joins politics, floats political group

Joseph Yobo, Super Eagles assistant coach, has launched a social-political group, the Grassroots Mobilization Initiative for Good Governance (GMI), ahead of the 2023 general elections in Nigeria.

Yobo, who is currently the assistant coach of the Super Eagles, is the Chairman, Board of Trustees of the organization.

At the official unveiling of the group in Abuja on Monday, the Super Eagles centurion spoke of his desire to mobilise Nigerians of all spheres of life to vote for credible leaders to birth a nation that works for all.

According to Blueprints, Yobo said the group would identify a credible candidate that would rescue the country and work toward his victory in next year’s presidential election.

“We have agreed as an organization, despite anyone’s political leaning or affiliation, personal interest and sentiments, to be apolitical and not be affiliated to any political party until we have identified a leader that is competent, capable, pragmatic, purpose driven and a true Nigerian.

“This means that, as an organisation, we will be consulting with all Nigerians, irrespective of your social status. We will meet our political, traditional, religious, and business leaders. We will meet the traders, schoolboys, girls, taxi drivers,” Yobo said.

For now it is unclear how the former Everton captain plans to combine his duties as one of the assistants to Super Eagles head coach Augustine Eguavoen and his functions at the GMI.

Yobo was named into the national team’s coaching crew in 2020 following a distinguished career that saw him feature for Standard Liege, Marseille, Everton, Fenerbahce, and Norwich City.