Atiku announces Okowa as running mate

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2023 elections has finally picked Ifeanyi Okowa, Delta State governor, as his running mate.

Atiku, who announced his choice Thursday afternoon at the PDP’s Headquarters in Abuja, said he is happy to pick Okowa after much consultation.

He said he believes that Okowa possesses the qualities he was searching for as a running mate, including not only the ability to take over from him as the Nigerian president after his regime – albeit if the PDP, which lost the presidency to the All Progressive Congress in 2015, wins next year.

Read also: 2023: Okowa arrives PDP secretariat, as Atiku finally settles for running mate

Atiku also said he is equally hopeful that Okowa would help him and the party clinche back power next year.

By picking Okowa, Atiku dropped the likes of the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike; who was earlier strongly recommended by the party’s selection committee, as well as Akwa Ibom Governor, Emmanuel Udom who was also touted.

Okowa has both the legislative and executive experience.

Details later…