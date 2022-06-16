   
BusinessDay

2023: Okowa arrives PDP secretariat, as Atiku finally settles for running mate

Okowa and Atiku
Delta State Governor Ifeanyi Okowa and Atiku Abubakar, PDP’s presidential candidate.

Delta State Governor Ifeanyi Okowa has arrived at the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) secretariat for his screening, as the running mate to Atiku Abubakar, the party’s presidential candidate.

This is as Atiku is said to have finally settled for Okowa, dropping the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, who was earlier recommended by the party’s selection committee.

Read also: Running mate: Disregard misrepresenting report on Wike – PDP

Details later

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

You might also like More from author