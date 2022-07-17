APC will respond to PDP’s defeat after studying election result — Oyetola

Adegboyega Oyetola, Osun State Governor and governorship candidate of All Progressives Congress (APC), says he has taken cognisance of the results of the governorship election in the state as announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and will respond appropriately.

The governor, who was defeated by Ademola Adeleke of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the recently concluded governorship election, said he would need time to study the results as declared by INEC and consult with some critical stakeholders of the party, before a response.

In a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Ismail Omipidan, Oyetola called on his supporters to remain calm, and the people of the State to go about their businesses without let or hindrance.

The Governor also called on security operatives to ensure maintenance of law and order. He, has therefore, directed security operatives to take adequate charge so as to prevent break down of law and order.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had announced the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate, Senator Ademola Adeleke as the winner of the July 16 election.