APC vows victory in Bayelsa despite candidate’s disqualification

The National Campaign Council of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the upcoming governorship election in Bayelsa State said it remains steadfast in its determination to secure victory, despite the disqualification of its candidate, Timipre Sylva.

In a recent press conference held in Yenagoa, the council’s chairman, Governor Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe State, conveyed this unwavering commitment.

Governor Yahaya, along with members of the National Working Committee (NWC) of the APC, paid a visit to Bayelsa to strengthen the coordination between the party’s national leadership and the state chapter, with the ultimate goal of ensuring victory in the forthcoming election.

He emphasised that the APC’s candidate possesses the necessary experience and skills to effectively govern the state and enjoys broad acceptance among the populace.

Governor Yahaya also clarified that the delay in the official launch of the party’s campaign was a strategic decision. The postponement allows for ample preparations to welcome President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to the event, and a new date for the campaign launch will be communicated shortly.

Despite the challenges, the APC remains resolute in its pursuit of victory in the Bayelsa governorship election.

“We therefore use this medium to call on all our teeming supporters and well-wishers to come out en masse for the campaign rallies,” he said.