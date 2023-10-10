Bayelsa Guber: Sylva challenges court’s decision barring his candidacy

Timipre Sylva, former minister of state for petroleum, has filed an appeal against the ruling of the Federal High Court in Abuja that invalidated his candidature for the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the Bayelsa state governorship race on November 11.

Tuesday, October 10 was the deadline for filing an appeal notice. Sylva criticised Justice Donatus Okorowo’s decision and asked the court to reverse it and support his nomination.

In the ruling on Monday, Justice Okorowo disqualified Sylva on the basis that he had served as the governor of Bayelsa state for five years and had been sworn in twice.

In addition, he submitted an application asking for a stay of the judgment’s execution while his appeal was being considered.

