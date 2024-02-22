APC terminates Uzodimma’s appointment as Edo primary committee chairman

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has terminated the appointment of Hope Uzodimma as the chairman of the Edo State Primary Election Committee.

This comes amid the controversy that followed Saturday’s primary, chaired by Uzodimma.

Three winners emerged after the primary, prompting the ruling party to declare the process inconclusive.

Dennis Idahosa, a member of the House of Representatives, was declared the winner by the APC Primary Election Committee, chaired by Uzodimma.

Simultaneously, Monday Okpebholo was declared the winner by the returning officer at the residence of Osagie Ize-Iyamu in Benin City.

Subsequently, Anamero Sunday Dekeri, the representative of Etsako Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, was declared the winner by the spokesman of the local government returning officers, Ojo Babatunde.

The conflicting outcomes triggered protests in the state, with youths and women storming the party’s secretariat on Monday, leading to the dispersal of the State Working Committee led by Jarret Tenabe.

The party declared the process inconclusive on Tuesday and slated Thursday for the completion of the primary.

In an amended list released on Wednesday, the party terminated the Imo governor appointment and named Governor Bassey Out of Cross River as the primary chairman, while Rabiu Suleiman will serve as the secretary.