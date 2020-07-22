APC ready to integrate, reconcile aggrieved members – Udoedghe

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Caretaker Committee Secretary John Udoedghe, says the party is ready to integrate and reconcile aggrieved members to participate in the party’s activities.

Udoedghe stated this Wednesday when the Coalition of the APC Support Groups paid him a courtesy visit at the APC National Secretariat in Abuja.

Udoedghe said the APC Caretaker Committee headed by Governor of Yobe State, Mai-Mala Buni would address the issues of lack of reward system and party’s leadership failure to carry the group’s members along raised by leader of the group, Frank Ossai.

“Owing to your contribution to the party, we will integrate and reconcile aggrieved members to ensure that they are part of the party system,” the Caretaker Secretary said.

He urged members of the group to make themselves relevant in the grassroots politics as nobody would have opportunity to hide under the integrity of President Muhammadu Buhari in 2023 general elections.

Earlier, Ossai who said his members were aggrieved due to their non inclusion in the party’s activities, called the party leadership to reward his members by to participate in the forthcoming Ondo State governorhip election.

While stating that one of the issues the Coalition of APC Support groups has is the lack of rewarding system, Ossai said: “Since 2015, we from the south south and other geopolitical zones we know what it means to have APC as your surname.

“We have members of our groups who had shot dead and some who lost members of their families in 2015 and 2019 general elections.

“Up till today most of us have not been rewarded because they say it is where you work, that is where you chop.

“We are grateful that you are on board today to promote peace and unity in our party.

“I want to convey to you that our members should be rewarded and put into the activities of the party like in the forthcoming Ondo state general election”

He recalled that some of his members that participated in the 2018 National Convention particularly those that contested into various offices were sideline in the system.

“After the Convention, some of our members particularly those contested expressed their grievances through the appeal committee.

“And the Appeal Committee in its wisdom recommended that the party’s National Working Committee (NWC) should carry our members along especially those who contested in that convention. These were not done by the NWC,” Ossai said.