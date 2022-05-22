APC postpones screening of presidential aspirants

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has postponed the screening of presidential aspirants scheduled for Monday, May 23.

Felix Morka APC national publicity secretary in a statement on Sunday night said a new date for the exercise will be announced shortly.

“The screening exercise for presidential aspirants of the APC earlier scheduled to be held on Monday, May 23rd, 2022, is hereby postponed.

“A new date for the exercise will be announced shortly. Any inconvenience caused is deeply regretted,” the statement read.

Sulaiman Argungu APC national organising secretary had at the inauguration of screening committees for governorship and National Assembly aspirants said the exercise was slated for this Monday.

He said: “The screening of presidential aspirants will now be held on the 23rd of May (Monday). Some of them have started to withdraw from the race, but their screening will now be on the 23rd.”