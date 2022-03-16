APC pegs national chair form at N20m, deputy N10m, others N5m

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has put N20 million as the cost of nomination form for the position of National Chairman at the March 26 National Convention of the party.

The party fixed N10 million for the Deputy National Chairmanship form, while the cost for other positions in the National Working Committee (NWC) is N5 million.

However, female aspirants and physically challenged are to pay 50 per cent of the prescribed fees for each position.

Al-Mustapha Medaner, APC Director of Organisation who disclosed this in a statement issued Tuesday said the sale of the nomination forms which was to commence on Monday, March 14, will close on Friday, March 18.

“The Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) at its 25th regular meeting of 14th March, 2022 reviewed and hereby adopts the following timetable/schedule of activities for the national convention.”

BusinessDay observed that the sale of forms for the various party positions was yet to commence at the close of work on Tuesday.

Read also: 2023: APC non-NWC sure of victory, successful convention amidst crisis

But addressing journalists, Ismaeel Ahmed, Spokesperson of the Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) clarified that

the forms for the position of the National Secretary is to be sold at the price of N10 million.

He said: “I think there’s a bit of typographical error. The forms for the position of the National Chairman have been agreed by the party to be sold at 20 million naira, The forms for the position of the National Secretary are agreed to be sold at the price of 10 million naira. The forms for the position of the Deputy National Chairman South and North would be sold at the same 10 million naira.

“All other NWC positions will be sold at 5 million naira. NWC positions, not all other offices. Those are the deputy positions that are not members of NWC. Those are NEC positions; forms are going to be sold at 1 million naira. I think that’s one information that will go out, which I think the Directorate of the Organisation would make clear, it will go out.

“All other positions of NEC which are deputy positions that are non-zonal, and non-NWC would be sold at 1 million naira. All positions at the zonal level, with the exception of the National Vice Chairman, which is also a member of NWC would be sold at 500,000 naira.”