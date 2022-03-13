2023: APC non-NWC sure of victory, successful convention amidst crisis

Amidst the crisis rocking the All Progressives Congress (APC), the Non-National Working Committee (NWC) members of the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the party said it would have a successful National Convention on March 26 and win the 2023 general election.

The APC non-NWC members said this in Abuja at an appreciation dinner in honour of Nasiru Danu one of their members and a Chieftain of the party in Abuja.

Nelson Alapa, APC non-NWC Chairman in his remarks said President Muhammadu Buhari who is leader of the party is addressing the current issues heating up the party and that would pave the way for the party’s victory in 2023.

Alapa said: “Though things are beginning to take shape in the party, but the issue is that once things are not done the way they should be done definitely you will see frictions which explains the things we are witnessing.

“However, the leader of the party, president Muhammadu Buhari is always willing to address the issues, the moment things are going wrong. What you see happening today is being addressed by him and I want to assure you that things will be back to normal with no crisis.”

Also speaking, Abubakar Sadiq APC Youth Leader for North West assured that they will remain stronger and ensure the success of the APC Convention and victory at the 2023 general election.

While calling on the youths to contest for the party’s leadership positions he said: “This is a campaign of the youth leaders from all the geopolitical zones.

We have been doing this campaign right from day one during the membership registration of our party and we have been urging all members of our party from the ward congresses where we organised a lot of programmes canvassing that youths should be involved in the leadership structure of the party.

“We on our part have created a lot of awareness of how important it is for young people to buy form vying for party positions. Leading to the convention we are on this train and so many positions have been reserved for youths. I think this time we are looking for 40 percent.”

On his part, Danu said the emergence of new leaders at the Convention in the few weeks to come would bring a new lease in the party and make it virile for electoral contest ahead of the 2023 polls.

“What is happening in the party is just a phase. It is okay. We are intact and we will come out on top no matter the issue we have. You know we are approaching the convention and our mindset now is about the convention.

“Whatever we are used to doing that brought us to where we are, we just have to do more. We are family. They are all competent members of NEC who have all done so much for the party in their offices in different zones.

I am sure the party will also benefit from their experience. We are hoping that many of them will be re-elected from their different zones.

“Like I said, what you have is for the NWC of the party to settle and hold the convention in the next couple of weeks and then bring a fresh NWC and NEC. The situation in the party is nothing extraordinary, it is part of politics,” he said.