APC group faults Tinubu, Umahi, others over declaration for 2023 presidency

The All Progressives Congress (APC) concerned stakeholders have expressed worry over the declaration of interest by some members of the party, such as the former Governor of Lagos State, Bola Tinubu and Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi State, seekng the presidential ticket of the party ahead of the 2023 elections.

While there are a dozen aspirants for the APC presidential ticket, only Tinubu and Umahi so far have openly declared for the plum job after informing President Muhamadu Buhari of their desire to succeed him.

But, the concerned stakeholders under the auspices of the APC Rebirth Group said though the aspirants have constutional rights to declare their aspirations at any given time, they would have been more concerned with finding solutions to the manifold crises in the party.

APC Rebirth Group in a statement by its leader, Aliyu Audu lamented that the very platform those aspirants want to use to realise their ambitions has been riddled with glaring challenges that portend danger ahead of the 2023 general election.

Audu asked “Whether it would not be more expedient and appropriate to first ensure that our house is well secured and ready for the ambitions of these aspirants?”

He noted that:”For more than a year, stakeholders and members of the party have raised concerned and complained of the glaring mismanagement of the party by individuals who are bent on destroying the progressive platform upon which so many Nigerians invested their hopes for the restitution of our country.

“The APC Rebirth on the other hand has been on a constant campaign of drawing the attention of party leaders and members to the imminent danger ahead if some powerful but few individuals in control of the party machinery are allowed to continue to pilot affairs based on their selfish agenda, especially judging from the failures the party recorded in the recent past and the attendant consequences.

“In all of our outings, we were not shy to posit that the Buni-led Caretaker Committee was not ready to conduct the much expected national convention and thus want every hand on deck to ensure that they do not succeed in their plot to hold on to the party for whatever reason.

“While events of the past have vindicated all of the concerns we raised, it is to our dismay that majority of the party leaders kept mute over all that was happening in the party, and when some of them finally decided to speak, it was only to announce their personal ambition of wanting to become the Presidential flagbearer of the party.

“It is for this concern, that we call on these aspirants that has so declared their intention to pursue their individual ambitions and also those who are yet to do so, to join us in the all important task of ensuring that our Party is secured and returned to the path of progressive idealism which was the foundation of this great Party.

“In our opinion, the first and probably the most important task at this point, is to ensure that the Party is not caught up in a potential risk of floodgate of litigation and disenchantment from members that may likely jeopardize the chances of the Party, and this huge risk can only be mitigated by ensuring the speedy conduct of the convention which will birth a risk free and legitimate Party officials”, the statement read in parts.