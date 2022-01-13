Kwara: APC chieftain seeks resolution of party crisis

Ahead of the 2023 general elections, a stalwart of All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kwara State, Ibrahim Tajudeen-Onilu, has appealed to the party’s factions in the state to close ranks in the interest of the masses.

Tajudeen-Onilu, the founder of the APC Onilu Forum, made the appeal in a statement issued in Ilorin on Thursday.

He noted that no remarkable development could be attained in the state in an atmosphere of rancour, acrimony, hatred, and other negative tendencies, as he advised the elders and all aggrieved factions within the party in the state’s three senatorial districts to enter into a dialogue with a view to resolving the lingering crisis.

Read also: 2023 elections: The economics of politics in Nigeria

“I, Ibrahim Tajudeen-Onilu, appeal to the two factions of the APC in Kwara to put amicable settlement to the rift in the interest of the people of the state.

“I also call on our governor, Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq, the Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, and other aggrieved members, to close ranks by settling their differences,” he pleaded.

Tajudeen-Onilu, however, noted that the Kwara project would not achieve the intended purpose when the elders and leaders of the party were at loggerheads.