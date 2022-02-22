APC governors vow to ensure emergence of party executives

Ahead of the March 26th National Convention of the All Progressives Congress (APC), governors in the party have vowed to work with other stakeholders to produce transparent and honest executives that will earn the confidence of all party faithful.

Abubakar Atiku-Bagudu, chairman of the umbrella body of the APC Governors; the Progressive Governors Forum (PGF) made this commitment while addressing journalists at the end of the forum’s meeting late Monday night in Abuja.

Atiku-Bagudu who is also the governor of Kebbi State also disclosed that the forum will be meeting with President Muhamadu Buhari on Tuesday to discuss arrangements for the convention.

He, however, declined comment on the new date for the National Convention rescheduled for March 26 and the zonal congresses fixed on March 12, saying:

“Until we finish the meeting with the President we would rather not comment on any timetable and logistics.”

“The Progressive Governors Forum met this evening to discuss developments in the states. We have discussed and reviewed elections that took place in FCT, the Osun primaries, the Court judgement that resolved the Kano congress issue and then preparation for the National Convention,” Bagudu said.

“We had briefings from the Chairman of the Caretaker and Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) of the party, Governor Mai-Mala Buni of Yobe State. And we discussed the meeting we are going to have with the President to further discuss the party convention.”