APC makes U-turn, fixes Convention March 26, zonal congresses 12th

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) on Monday made a U-turn when the party announced that its National Convention will hold on March 26, few hours after the same date was chosen for Zonal Congresses.

The Zonal Congresses are now scheduled for March 12 to elect the officials who will be statutory delegates to the Convention.

The APC Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) had earlier notified the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) that the party will hold its Zonal Congresses on March 26, implying that the Convention scheduled for this Saturday, February 26 will no longer hold.

The CECPC in a letter dated 21st February, 2022 and signed by the Chairman, Mai-Mala Buni and Secretary John Akpanudoedehe said the Zonal Congresses notice supercedes the earlier notice for the Convention.

The letter read in parts: “This notice supersedes our earlier notice for National Convention APC/NHDQ/INEC/019/22/14 this is predicated on the evaluation of our party constitution.

“In furtherance to Article 85 of the Electoral Act 2010 (as amended) and compliant with Section 12:6 of our Party Constitution, we hereby write to notify the Commission that our great Party, the All Progressives Congress (APC) has scheduled to hold its Zonal Congresses on Saturday 26th March, 2022. Kindly arrange for your officials to monitor the exercise accordingly.”

But, CECPC at meeting at the party’s National Secretariat in Abuja, approved

the activities for the Convention which will commence from February 24 (Thursday) and end on March 26.

Addressing journalists after the meeting, CECPC Secretary, Akpanudoedehe said: “After deliberations, we have agreed and approved that activities for the party’s National Convention will commence from February 24 and terminates in March 26 at Eagle Square (Abuja) with the National Convention.”

According to the scheduled activities for the Convention sighted by BusinessDay the publication of National Convention Sub-Committees will be on Monday, 28th February; Sales of Forms hold Wednesday 9th – Friday 11th March, and Screening of Aspirants is slated for Tuesday 15th – Thursday 17th March while inauguration of the elected officials is on Thursday, March 31, 2022.