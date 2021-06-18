APC governors to implement judiciary, legislature autonomy

Governors elected under the platform of All Progressives Congress (APC) are to implement the autonomy of state judiciary and legislature as agreed by the Nigerian Governors Forum (NGF) Committee and other stakeholders.

This decision was taken at an emergency meeting of the Progressive Governors’ Forum (PGF), the umbrella body of APC governors, in Abuja, following the adoption of the recommendations of the Governor Aminu Tambuwal- led NGF committee.

Chairman of the PGF and governor of Kebbi State, Abubakar Bagudu in a statement said attorneys-general of APC-controlled states are to commence consultations with a view to providing necessary legal framework for the implementation of the policy.

Badugu noted that the Tambuwal-led NGF committee consulted all the critical stakeholders, notably leadership of state judiciary and assemblies.

He said the committee jointly reached agreement on specific initiatives to be taken by state governments to guarantee autonomy for state judiciary and assemblies.

According to the PGF chairman, the meeting “endorsed agreements reached by the Governor Tambuwal-led NGF committee and enjoined all APC controlled states and indeed all states to commence the process of implementing the submitted recommendations.

“As part of the process of implementing the NGF agreements in APC-controlled states, “appropriate consultations with attorneys-general will take place in order to provide all necessary legal framework for the implementation of the Governor Tambuwal-led NGF committee’s proposed recommendations,” he said.