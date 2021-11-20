APC Governors renew commitment to end poverty in Nigeria

Governors elected on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) have reaffirmed their collective commitment to implement programmes that would strengthen the capacities of progressive states to create jobs, stimulate economic activity, reduce inequality and diminish poverty in Nigeria.

The under the banner of the Progressive Governors Forum (PGF) reiterated this commitment in a message of felicitation to their Yobe State counterpart, Mai-Mala Buni and Chairman of the APC Caretaker on his 54th birthday anniversary.

PGF in a statement signed by its Chairman and the Governor of Kebbi State, Abubakar Atiku-Bagudu acknowledged and commended Buni’s leadership, vision, and commitment to a united and prosperous Nigeria.

APC Governors

“As the Chairman, APC Caretaker and Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee, we celebrate your inclusiveness leadership in this period of the life of our Party, APC. You have been a consistent and selfless contributor to progressive initiatives towards developing our states and Nigeria.

“We also recognise your insightful and resolute inputs to the processes of managing governance in Yobe State. As Governor of Yobe State, through all the development initiatives being implemented by your APC-led government, you are a shining light of our politics”, Bagudu stated.