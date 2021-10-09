APC Governors restate commitment to create jobs, tackle poverty

Governors of the All Progressive Congress (APC) reaffirmed their collective commitment to implement programmes that would strengthen the capacities of progressive states to create jobs, stimulate economic activity, reduce inequality and diminish poverty in Nigeria.

The Governors under the auspices of Progressive Governors Forum (PGF) said this in a message of felicitation to the Governor of Gombe State, Muhammad Yahaya on the occasion of his 60th birthday anniversary.

PGF in a statement by its Chairman and Governor of Kebbi State, Abubakar Atiku-Bagu commended Yahaya’s leadership, vision and commitment to a united and prosperous Nigeria.

Read Also: APC governors ask resident doctors to end strike

“Guided by our party, APC, you have been a consistent and selfless contributor to progressive initiatives towards developing our states and Nigeria. We also recognise your insightful and resolute inputs to the processes of managing governance in Gombe State.

“As Governor of Gombe State, through all the development initiatives being implemented by your APC-led government, you are a shining light of our politics”, Bagudu said.