APC crisis deepens in Ogun as two chairmen emerge in parallel congresses

Pandemonium broke out on Saturday at the Ake Palace Ground in Abeokuta, Ogun State capital, venue of the All Progressives Congress (APC), when suspected political thugs stormed the venue of the Congress being conducted by ex-governor Ibikunle Amosun’s camp of APC.

The attacks reportedly orchestrated by the political thugs were undertaken following an alleged withdrawal of Security Agents earlier attached to Ake Palace Ground to prevent Amosun’s camp delegates of APC from conducting the Congress, but for the intervention of Inspector General of Police, who ordered Police Officers to vacate the place.

BusinessDay reports that both Governor Dapo Abiodun’s caucus of APC delegates and ex-Governor Ibikunle Amosun’s camp delegates had planned to conduct separate Congresses for the APC in Ogun state. While Amosun’s camp planned to use Ake Palace Ground of the Paramount Ruler of Egba-Abeokuta, Governor Abiodun’s delegates wanted to use MKO Abiola International Stadium for their Congress.

Read Also: Ogun APC congress: Only MKO Abiola’s Stadium election is valid – CECPC

But, to prevent the Congress of Amosun’s camp from holding and stamp its authority in the state, the political thugs allegedly loyal to the Governor reportedly stormed the venue of Amosun’s Congress where the Senators of Ogun West and East, Tolu Odebiyi and Lekan Mustapha, respectively; Minister of Mines and Steels, Olamikekan Adegbite, among other Federal appointees had prepared to cast their votes and were dispersed with sporadic gunshots being shot in the air.

Reacting to the violence which lasted for about one hour, Gbenga Opaleye, who claimed to be the Congress Chairman appointed by the APC National Secretariat to conduct and monitor the Congress in the state, condemned the act of violence which he described as senseless and called on the National Secretariat of APC to deal decisively with perpetrators of violence.

Normalcy was, however, returned hours later, which paved way for the emergence of Derin Adebiyi, a former APC Chairman under then Governor Amosun, again as the State Chairman, while Jide Ojuko, a former Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs as well as Oluwatoyin Adebusuwa emerged Deputy Chairman and Secretary of the camp, respectively.

At the MKO International Stadium, faction loyal to Governor Abiodun produced Yemi Sanusi, who was immediate past caretaker Chairman as its State Chairman, just as Aderibigbe Tella and Tunde Oladunjoye were elected Secretary and Publicity Secretary, respectively.

Addressing the delegates at the MKO stadium, Governor Abiodun hailed the party chieftains and members of the party, saying the 7-Man State Congress Committee led by Bayo Ohu and Ogun State Resident of Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Olusegun Agbaje, among other National officials of APC, witnessed the Congress which made it credible, free and fair.

Governor Abiodun described delegates and some party leaders who involved in the parallel Congress of APC in the state as miscreants who wanted to disturb peace and tranquility being enjoyed in the state, pledging to deal decisively with political turncoats within the APC family as his government would not tolerate any act that can disrupt unity, peace and tranquility being enjoyed by all and sundry.

Earlier, Chairman of Congress Committee, Bayo Ohu, stated that all the aspirants for different elective positions in the APC, were duly screened on Friday, noting that any Congress held outside the MKO Abiola Stadium was nothing but “exercise in futility” as the Committee had the mandate of the National Working Committee of the party to conduct and monitor the Congress held in Ogun State.