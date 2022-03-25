APC convention: Unity list will be ready today – Sule

Abdullahi Sule, Governor of Nasarawa State and Chairman of the Media and Publicity Sub-committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Convention said unity list for aspirant will be ready today (Friday) ahead of event tomorrow (Saturday).

There are indications that the President Muhamadu Buhari, APC Governors and other stakeholders has settled for Abdullahi Adamu as the next National Chairman, Ken Nnamani; Deputy National Chairman (South) and Abubakar Kyari as Deputy National Chairman (North) while consensus for positions is being awaited.

Sule while addressing journalists in Abuja on Friday said some geopolitical zones have already agreed on the list which will be put together later in the day.

He emphasised that consensus arrangement remains the first option to elect the new leaders of the party at the Convention.

The Convention Media and Publicity Chairman said: If you are talking of consensus, you must have unity list because that is the whole essence of consensus. You know, if you are having consensus, you are going to have people who have agreed, aspirants who have agreed, stakeholders who have agreed, and also the constituency that have agreed, and in that case, that name automatically will be adopted.”

On the barring of political appointees from voting based on Section 84(12) of the Electoral Act 2022, Sule said non of such category of persons is on the delegates list except those who statutory participants in the exercise.

He said: “If you have a former president as a political appointee, if you have a former senator as a political appointee, these are already automatic delegates so let’s not confuse the two just because being an appointee doesn’t necessarily take you out of being a delegate, because our delegates are classified, clearly.

“Former president on our party, former elected this, elected that, party officials and the rest of that. I don’t think anybody who hold any political party office is actually right now a political appointee of the president, or the governors and the rest of that.”

The Nasarawa Governor further said President Muhamadu Buhari is contesting any election so he does not need any vote of confidence to be passed on him, though leaders of the party had done that on several occasions.

“Let me clear something, Mr. President is not going for election. So whether you give him a pass mark or you don’t give him a pass mark he is not going for any election. However, let me borrow from the meetings I attended where the governors actually sat with Mr. President, and actually passed a vote of confidence on him. Let me also use the opportunity to remind you about another meeting where the NEC sat and a vote of confidence was passed on, Mr. President,” he stated.