APC Congress: Kwara gets two chairmen

All Progressives Congress (APC) operating under the aegis of ‘Loyal APC’ in Kwara State at the weekend re-elected Bashir Omolaja Bolarinwa as it’s factional chairman in the state.

Bolarinwa alongside other new members of the executive emerged through an affirmative process in a congress held at the party’s secretariat, located along reservation road, GRA, Ilorin.

Announcing the new executive, Bolaji Afolabi, who served as returning officer said the new executive emerged by wish of the majority members of the party.

Theophilus Adeboye Sunday, Issa Isiaka Agboji emerged as vice chairman and Secretary respectively; Abolaji Olaide Rahmat, women leader; Joseph Ndanusa Tsado, senatorial chairman North; Abdulraheem Yusuf Akorede, Central and Rasak Alabi, South while Sunkanmi Afolayan emerged Youth leader, among other executive members.

Addressing journalists after the inauguration, vice chairman, Theophilus Adeboye Sunday said: “As you can see, over one thousand delegates affirmed the new executive and we are ready to move the party forward through activities that will attract more people to the party.”

Read Also: APC Congress: Parallel congress in Lagos, as Tinubu’s camp settles for Ojelabi

Sunday noted that the group adequately informed the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and National secretariat of the party of its congress “we hope to see them before leaving the venue,” he said.

He, however, said that the new chairman, Bolarinwa could not make it to the venue of the congress due to some reasons, saying: “BOB is absent for one reason or another, but as you can witness, people have clamoured for his return as chairman and that is the wish of the majority members of our party.”

In attendance, were a serving member of the Federal Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission, Shuaib Yaman Abdullahi; member of the Federal House of Representatives, representing Ilorin East/South constituency, Ganiyu Cook Olododo, and Saheed Popoola of the State House Assembly, among other party stalwarts.

Meanwhile, the state party loyalists to Governor Abdulraman Abdulrazaq elected its executive members via affirmation.

All the 36 positions up for grab were done through affirmative voice vote.

Former factional chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the state, Sunday Fagbemi emerged new chairman of the party, while immediate past acting chairman caretaker committee, Abdullahi Sanmari was elected vice chariman.

Mustapha Isowo and Tajudeen Aro Folarin were returned scribe and spokesperson of the party respectively.

The state delegate conference chairman from Abuja, Emmanuel Dandaura announced the result of the election.

In his response, Fagbemi promised to reconcile all the aggrieved members of the party ahead of the 2023 elections, adding that what led to the disgruntlement and sordid pass is indiscipline.

Fagbemi assured that his executive would instill discipline in the party. “Our governor has been transparently transparent. Our executives will be transparent in all ramifications,” he said.