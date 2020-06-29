APC Caretaker Committee holds inaugural meeting

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Caretaker/Extra-ordinary National Convention Planning Committee Monday held inaugural meeting at the party’s National Secretariat, Abuja.

APC last Thursday appointed Caretaker/Extra-ordinary National Convention Planning Committee with the Governor of Yobe State, Mai-Mala Buni as Chairman and Akpan Udoedehe as Secretary.

Others members of the Committee include: Governor Isiaka Oyetola of Osun representing South West, Ken Nnamani South East, Stella Okorete, Women representative, Governor Sani Bello of Niger State, North Central, James Lalu physically, Abubakar Yusuf, Senate, Akinyemi Olaide, House of Representatives, David Lyon, South- South, Abba Ari, North West, Tahir Mamman, North East and Ismail Ahmed, Youth representatives.

In his address before the meeting went closed door, the Chairman, Buni called on leaders and members of the party to put the past behind them and strengthen themselves for all current and future challenges.

He urged all APC members to heed to the appeal by the leader of the party, President Muhammadu Buhari to all aggrieved members who have instituted various cases in the courts and withdraw such cases in the interest of party.

“I am delighted to address you today on this very historic occassion in the life of our great party. It was six years ago when the All progressives Congress came on board. What separates us from other political parties and endeared us to Nigerians, are the sincerity of purpose, our principles of internal democracy and the unblemished integrity of the founders of our party.

“Nigerians have trusted and still have the trust in us that the party will create a country of our dream with a prosperous future.

“As the party trusted by Nigerians, and voted massively for two times in a row, we must shun away from any attempt to distract us from delivering the dividends of democracy to Nigerians.

“What happened to us as a Party in the last few months is not totally strange in a big political Party such as the All Progressives Congress (APC), internal disagreements are common in all Political Parties, so ours is not an exception.

“lt is time for this Committee therefore, to commence the process of true reconciliation among leaders and members of the Party at all levels. It is our believe that the decision by NEC to constitute this committee will mark the begining of a new chapter in our great Party.

“Change is inevitable and disagreement on issues and concepts are an integral part of human and institutional relationship. As a political Party built on strong ideology and, parading men and women of enduring principle and integrity, we must prepare for real and anticipated changes and their consequences. The outcomes of changes that evolves in our party politics must be decided by us.

“As the interim managers and leaders of our party, our priority would be the recognition of the need to act appropriately and acceptably in the overall interest of the party. Our actions in the next few months would be proactive and responsive.

“From now onward, we will concentrate on medium and long term development of our strategies and internal organization to support our public standing as well as our chances of electoral successes in all future elections.

“This is the time for us to focus with determination to create adaptive institutional capacity to weather the current divisions in our Party.

“We will not be here today repositioning our party if not for the timely intervention of our indefatigable leader, the President and members of the NEC. We are totally grateful to President Muhammadu Buhari GCFR and the NEC members for this wisdom that brought the impasses to an end.

“Our thanks and appreciation also goes to all stakeholders who stood by the Party in its time of turbulence and the great patriotic leaders especially the former NWC members who showed maturity and belief in the Party unity by accepting the NEC resolution in good faith.

“Our Special appreciation also goes to our teeming supporters nationwide who stood firm and prayerful during the period of crisis. We equally solicit for your support and prayers for the successful execution of this assignment”, Buni said.