APC announces death of chapter chairman in Akwa Ibom 

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Akwa Ibom State has announced the death of its chairman, Ini Titus Okopido.

He died in the early hours of today after a brief illness.

Ita Udosen, deputy state chairman of the party who stated this in a statement made available to the media in Uyo, the Akwa Ibom State described it as a “very painful death to the whole of the APC family in Akwa Ibom State in particular, and Nigeria as a whole.”

Part of the statement read, “on behalf of the leaders, elders, members, and the various Organs of our Party, I regret to announce the passing away to the eternal glory of our dear State Chairman, Ini Titus Okopido.”

“Our hearts are heavy with grief as we mourn with his wife, children, and family. This is this painful loss.”

He said the late chairman was a committed and dedicated progressive and “party loyalist whose ideals were inexorably tied to the philosophy of our great party” adding that he contributed immensely to the growth of the party in the last two years he’s been, chairman.

He said it is a very difficult moment for the party and used the opportunity to “remember the families of all our members who have also passed away recently.”

Checks reveal that the death of the party chairman has thrown APC into a state of disarray as the party had yet to recover from the loss of the last general elections in the state.