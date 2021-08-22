Anambra Poll: Maduka pays homage to Obi of Onitsha for royal blessing

In preparation for the campaign kickoff for the Anambra State gubernatorial election, slated for November 6, the Dr. Godwin Maduka Foundation has paid a courtesy visit to the palace of HRH Obi Alfred Achebe.

Maduka, the pain doctor, a selfless philanthropist and a foremost candidate for the upcoming election in Anambra on the platform of Accord Party used the opportunity to intimate the Royal family, Cabinet Chiefs, entourage and other visitors on his vision and reason for joining in the race.

He emphasised the need for the populace to consider the antecedents of the individual who they intend to give their vote. Elaborating further, he stated the need to look at what the candidate have been able to do as an individual or private sector before seeking the responsibility to do more.

Read Also: Bringing Las Vegas to Anambra: The Godwin Maduka ‘Akuluouno’ philosophy

Godwin Maduka

He laid down his template for revamping Anambra and building it to the “state of our dreams.”

It was a detailed 10-point Agenda, which will simultaneously develop all sectors within the state. He also informed the listening audience on the need for Anambra State to attain political freedom, which in turn is the actual basis of democracy.

In his words Anambra is a big state which has produced men and women who have excelled excellently in all fields they find themselves, “therefore, we should not be circled to a point where few persons determine who governs us, basically to their interest”, he said.

He also pointed out his major aim of visit, which he said was to obtain the Royal Blessing and Authority from the Royal Father to reach out to the people during campaign, as any Noble man will first seek the audience of the Head before reaching to his/her subordinate.

Read Also: Anambra guber: Accord candidate, Maduka, pledges to end medical tourism

The Royal Father of Anambra state and the Chairman Anambra State Traditional Rulers Council, HRH Obi Alfred Achebe welcomed him. He expressed great pleasure and optimism at the 10-point Agenda he illustrated.

He agreed to his ideas regarding the terms of supporting a candidate with evidence and as well as the need “for us to practise true democracy.”

Achebe lauded Maduka’s philanthropic gestures, saying that he is the kind of man needed to make Anambra better.

Speaking as a Fellow Chemist, Godwin Maduka and one who soared high in the foreign country at the peak of their profession, he emphasised the need for Okosisi Orumba to continue and elaborate his already started “Aku luo uno” ( Bring Home ) philosophy.

He also encouraged him not to get weary or distracted by things happening around but to place more focus on youth development and empowerment when he eventually becomes governor.

He gave his Royal blessings and prayed for God’s guidance on the team throughout the campaign and the election proper.

The cabinet chiefs and the women group also gave their blessings and pledged their support to the Dr. Godwin Maduka campaign.