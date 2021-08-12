Anambra guber: Accord candidate, Maduka, pledges to end medical tourism

United States-based pain management expert and owner of Las Vegas Pain Institute, Godwin Maduka has officially picked the ticket of Accord Party for the November 6, 2021 off-season gubernatorial election in Anambra State.

He also promised to end medical tourism, not only in Anambra State, but also in Nigeria, generally.

Maduka, who was officially unveiled Wednesday by the leadership of Accord Party led by Bartho Igwedibia, state chairman, said he left the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) because they showed signs of unseriousness.

Addressing an elaborate press conference in Awka, the state capital, the governorship candidate said that he was disappointed when in just one day during the primary election day, the list of delegates changed three times, leading to his loss of the ticket of the PDP.

He said: “I have no problem with PDP, they are still my friends, a lot of the members are now here (Accord) with me, and I know that on that election day, they will vote for me.

“I was also a sympathiser with APGA (All Progressives Grand Alliance), and I know the governor, and he and many of them remain my friends. I decided to leave PDP and look for a party that I can work with. I know my chairman in Accord, and my chairman knows me. I decided to choose the people I can work with.

“I was already going to win the ticket of the PDP, and the Adhoc and statutory delegates were ready to vote for me, but unfortunately, the PDP decided to do selection instead of election.”

According to Maduka, “On the day of the primary election, the delegates’ list changed three times, and at the end, they disenfranchised all the Adhoc and statutory delegates and used what they called super delegates list.

“When that happened, I decided I will look for another party because the PDP did not seem to me like they were serious. It was in the process of searching for a new party that I found Accord.”

Maduka, a philanthropist who changed the face of his community, Umuchukwu in Orumba South Local Government Area of Anambra State by single-handedly building infrastructures, also promised to end medical tourism in the state if elected.

He said, “As a medical doctor, I am already making plans to ensure that world class medical facilities exist not only in Anambra but in the whole of Nigeria, so that medical tourism can end.”

He also unveiled his running mate, Keneth Obi, who he described as a grassroots politician in the state.

Maduka affirmed his resolve to defeat the ruling All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) in the Nov. 6 election in the state.

In his brief remarks, the State Chairman of the party, Batho Igwedibia, said Maduka had all it takes to govern the state.

While describing Maduka as the only gubernatorial candidate that did not have a political godfather in Anambra politics, he assured supporters that the party was battle-ready to win the election and take over the state government house.