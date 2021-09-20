Anambra guber: Maduka tours LGs, pledges to reconstruct dilapidated roads, boost agric

Godwin Maduka, governorship candidate of Accord Party in the November 6 election in Anambra State, has promised to rehabilitate dilapidated roads and boost Agriculture in the state if voted into power.

Maduka made the pledge as his campaign train touched Orumba North and South Local Government Areas with a message of transformation.

The medical doctor-turned politician decried the state of infrastructure in the state, saying that Anambra needs him to do the re-engineering work that he said is urgently needed in the state.

He said that given his antecedents of carrying out massive developments, the people of Anambra would weep no more should they give him their mandate to be their next governor.

Touring for the fourth time the whole of Anambra State since he joined the race, beginning with Orumba North and South, with his “message of transformation”, he said he was on a mission to get Anambra State back on track again by “eradicating poverty, boosting the state’s economy through reversing medical tourism, boosting Agriculture and industrialisation, eradicating crime by creating jobs for our youths and making them gainfully employed.”

According to him, “A vote for me, Dr. Godwin Maduka and Accord Party, is a vote for a new Anambra; it is a vote for a better Anambra and a vote for the best interest of the masses.”

Meanwhile, the Accord candidate was also at All Saints Cathedral Onitsha Sunday, where he joined other worshippers to mark their 10 years Episcopal anniversary.

Maduka, who attended the occasion with his running mate, Ifeatu Kenneth Obi, joined the Bishop of the Niger, His grace, the most Rev. Henry C. Ndukuba with other dignitaries to unveil the anniversary compendium.

He was later presented with an award for his benevolence and philanthropic gestures.

Thereafter, he headed to 134 Ugwunakpankpa Onitsha for the official opening of Ward 5 Accord office.

While addressing the youth and other supporters, Maduka reminded them of his desire to transform Onitsha to an economic hub once he’s at Agu Awka with their support.

While addressing the crowd, The Lion of Africa, as he is fondly called, was informed of a fire incident that burnt down a bungalow owned by one of his supporters at Modebe Odakpu Onitsha.

The Accord candidate, in his usual way of showing empathy, drove straight to the place where he rendered assistance and promised to check back at a later date.