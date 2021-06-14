Anambra election: Labour Party declares Agbasimalo governorship candidate

The Labour Party has declared Obiora Agbasimalo, a former banker, the party’s candidate for 2021 governorship elections in Anambra State.

The banker-turned politician, who is contesting for the first time in his career, was unanimously voted as the flag bearer during the party’s governorship primaries held on Friday, June 11, 2021 in Nnewi, Anambra State.

Julius Abure, national chairman of the Labour Party and presiding chairman of the primaries, described Agbasimalo as a product of hard work and commitment that desires to change the narrative in Anambra State.

“You will agree with me that the many challenges of the state were as a result of failed leadership and we want to change the narrative, especially in areas like hunger, unemployment, insecurity, and poverty, among others. We believe that with due diligence, commitment and hard work we will be able to achieve greatness,” he said.

Abure said the party’s choice to lead by example was displayed in conducting free and fair primaries, adding that the primary election was democratic as there was consensus building, internal party democracy and unanimous agreement that Agbasimalo is the best candidate for the party.

While disclosing that the party would commence campaign in the next few weeks, he said the campaign would be a major departure from the usual. “While others would be bringing candidates from the 60s and 1970s, our candidate is a digital, young, vibrant, educated and a solution to Anambra State’s problems.

In his acceptance speech, Agbasimalo, who holds over 15 years’ experience in public and private services, expressed faith in the party to win the general election, as he thanked all those who supported him, especially Oga ndi Oga solidarity movement, party members and Ndi Anambra.

“My emergence as the Labour Party’s flag bearer did not come by accident but by articulated vision and inspired actions towards building prosperity. I can assure you that I am prepared to give quality leadership to this state. We would be committed to the vision and the collective aspiration of our founding fathers to build more infrastructures, and create wealth and economic prosperity for our people,” he promised.

Clement Ugochukwu, national vice secretary of the party, disclosed that the primary election was on the best playground as members trooped in to exercise their franchise.

“The delegates voted for him and he won. And what stood him out was his confidence. Also we have the structure, which is the Oga ndi Oga Solidarity Movement, and anyone that has its backing always wins,” he said.

Ugochukwu, however, urged members of the party to throw their weight behind the candidate in the coming general election.

“Aguata is our own come November 6. We have the person with the structure; we have the party with the name and the labour structure across. Labour Party and all the other organs are all here. Even the police are members of our party. Oga Ndi Oga solidarity movement is here,” he added.