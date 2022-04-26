Akwa Ibom: Ita Enang buys APC governorship nomination form

The rank of aspirants itching to be elected as the governor of Akwa Ibom State after the next election has continued to swell with the entry of Ita Enang, a presidential aide into the race.

Ita Enang announced that he has paid into the “All Progressives Congress (APC) designated account the sum of N50 million being amount for governorship nomination form (N40 million) and Expression of interest form (N10 million) to purchase the party’s form for Akwa Ibom State governorship nomination race,” is one of the many other aspirants nursing gubernatorial ambition on the platform of the APC.

His aspiration is coming on the heels of a deepening crisis that has rocked the party in the state resulting in the emergence of two state executives and two state offices.

While one of the party chairmen was elected during the congress held last year, another was recently sworn in by the national chairman of the party despite a subsistence court order.

Ita Enang, a former member of both chambers of the national assembly was appointed in 2015 as Special Assistant on National Assembly by President Mohammadu Buhari and was reappointed in 2019 as Senior Special Assistant in charge of Niger Delta.

He appears to be the first aspirant to have paid for the form on APC platform while John James Udoedehe, immediate past interim national secretary of APC is believed to be nursing a governorship ambition.