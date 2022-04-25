2023: APC youth leader to push for consensus candidates

Dayo Israel, national youth leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) said his office will lead the lobby for young aspirants to be nominated through consensus as candidates for the 2023 general election.

Israel disclosed this while addressing journalists at the APC national secretariat in Abuja on the sideline of the extraordinary emergency meeting of the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the party.

He thanked President Muhammadu Buhari, the National Working Committee chaired by Abdullahi Adamu, the leadership of the National Assembly, the Progressive Governors’ Forum and the entire NEC for approving a 50 percent discount on nomination forms for youth aspirants.

He said: “We know that our youth want more, but we are grateful for the fact that we are not where we used to be. For the first time, we have been able to secure a 50 percent discount for young people – 40 years and below. Our youth can now have more relief as they compete with others in the field during the 2023 general elections.”

Read also: 2023: Expect More dividends of democracy, Oyo commissioners tell residents

“We believe very strongly that this is going to be a great motivator and booster. We know that this is not going to be the only thing we are going to do. We are going ahead to lobby the governors, the state chairmen and all other stakeholders in the party to help create an enabling field for our young people.

“We are going to lobby for young people on the presidential campaign council. We are going to lobby for young people on the campaign councils for the Osun and Ekiti governorship elections. We are going to lobby for young people to get consensus opportunities during primaries and to get a fair playing field for young people because they are the heartbeat of the APC.

“We are the ones that go out there to mobilise. We are the agents on election day. We are the ones that go around making sure things are working for the party. We are the foot soldiers and we deserve that reward. And we are grateful that this 50 percent discount has been done.”